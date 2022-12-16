Vivendi offers remedies to address EU concerns over planned Lagardere takeover -filing

[1/2] The logo of French media giant Vivendi is seen in Paris, France, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura















BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) has offered remedies to address European Union (EU) competition concerns over its planned takeover of Lagardere (LAGA.PA), according to a filing on the European Commission's competition policy website.

Last month, the European Commission had opened an in-depth investigation into the planned deal, amid concerns it could impact competition in the sector.

The proposed deal would combine France's two biggest publishing groups, Lagardere's Hachette and Vivendi's Editis, and it has come in for criticism from rivals including Gallimard.

French billionaire Vincent Bollore is Vivendi's controlling shareholder, with a 29% stake.

