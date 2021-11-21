Vivendi says is long-term investor in Telecom Italia amid KKR takeover talk

French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

ROME, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said on Sunday it was a long-standing top investor in Telecom Italia (TIM) and wants to ensure its long-term success, as the board of the Italian group prepared to meet to discuss a takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N).

"Vivendi (VIV.PA) is a long-term investor in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and has been since the beginning," a company spokesperson said ahead of an official statement to be released shortly. read more

The spokesperson added that Vivendi "strongly denies having had discussions with any Funds, and more specifically with (private equity firm) CVC," and wants to work alongside Italian authorities to ensure TIM's long-term success.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Gavin Jones

