Vivendi shareholders approve contested share buyback and cancellation program
PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of French media giant Vivendi (VIV.PA) approved on Tuesday a contested proposal that allows group to buy back and cancel shares for up to 50% Vivendi's capital.
The proposal received more than 73% of votes in favour at the company's annual shareholders meeting. Proxy advisors Glass Lewis and ISS had recommended to vote against the resolution, as well as activist fund Bluebell Capital Partners.
