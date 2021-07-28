Vivendi's first-half core profit surges by 49%

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi (VIV.PA) said on Wednesday first-half core operating profit jumped by 49% from a year earlier, driven by its music unit Universal, which it plans to list in Amsterdam later in the year.

The Paris-based group's earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) advanced to 1.07 billion euros ($1.26 billion). Revenue over the first six months of the year was up by about 12%, at constant change and excluding acquisitions, to 8.22 billion euros.

The company, controlled by French tycoon Vincent Bollore, did not provide full-year targets.

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

