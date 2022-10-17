Vodafone and Altice in German tie-up to bring fibre broadband to homes















LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) and France's Altice said they would create a joint venture in Germany named FibreCo to provide faster fibre broadband to up to 7 million homes over a six-year period.

Vodafone said in a statement on Monday that FibreCo, which will provide fibre-to-the-home connectivity, would invest up to 7 billion euros to build the network, and that the project was in line with its plan to upgrade Vodafone's existing hybrid fibre cable network.

Both companies will own 50% in FibreCo in a deal that will be subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the first-half of 2023.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton











