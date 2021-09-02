Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vodafone and DT all-you-can-watch video deals violate EU rules - top court

The Vodafone logo can be seen on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's highest court ruled on Thursday that all-you-can-watch video products offered by Vodafone (VOD.L) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) in Germany violated the bloc's rules on roaming and net neutrality.

"‘Zero tariff’ options are contrary to the regulation on open internet access," the European Court of Justice said in a two-page ruling made after two German courts sought its opinion on the matter.

"It follows that limitations on bandwidth, tethering or on use when roaming...are also incompatible with EU law."

Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

