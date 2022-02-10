Vodafone rejects Iliad, Apax approach for Italian business

Summary

Summary Companies Vodafone rejects Iliad, Apax's Italian offer

Offer not in shareholders' interest, co says

Vodafone shares up 0.95%

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) on Thursday rejected a preliminary approach for its Italian business from France's Iliad and Apax Partners, the first public skirmish in what could be a new wave of European telecoms deal making.

Vodafone boss Nick Read, under pressure from new investor Cevian Capital and other shareholders, has been vocal in his wish to see European operators merge in local markets to build stronger companies that can invest in fibre and 5G networks.

Reuters reported in January that Vodafone and Iliad discussed combining their businesses in the cut-throat competitive market of Italy, before the firm founded by billionaire Xavier Niel turned the tables by offering to buy Vodafone's local operations outright.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that Illiad had offered more than 11 billion euros for Vodafone's Italian unit. Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, said on Thursday that was not in the best interests of shareholders.

"The board and management of Vodafone remain focused on delivering shareholder value through a combination of its organic growth strategy over the medium-term and ongoing portfolio optimisation," it said, adding that it was pursuing several "value accretive" deals.

Vodafone did not disclose the size of the bid from Iliad and the private equity group in its statement .

Analysts at Jefferies said selling to Iliad, a disruptor in Italy that helped turn the market hyper competitive, would set the wrong precedent.

"Difficulties in Italy are largely attributable to Iliad's market entry in May 2018, and could be rapidly resolved if Iliad were to adjust its commercial approach in search of profitability," they said.

They argued a joint venture between the two would give Vodafone exposure to market recovery. Jefferies said the 11 billion euro figure implied an enterprise value to core earnings multiple of 7 times, a figure it described as underwhelming.

The news from Vodafone comes as all European operators look at ways to reinvigorate their operations, with bankers reporting talks in multiple countries.

Operators are hoping that regulators in Brussels will show greater awareness of the need to invest in networks after the pandemic. British regulator Ofcom said this week it was no longer ideologically-wedded to the need for four operators.

Iliad's bid, which was first reported by the Financial Times, comes as Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) (TIM) is assessing a 10.8 billion euro takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N). read more

Vodafone's London-listed shares were 0.95% higher at 1445 GMT.

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.