Vodafone says top shareholder e&'s CEO to join its board















May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group (VOD.L) on Thursday said the chief executive officer of its largest shareholder, Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC (EAND.AD), also known as e&, will join the British telecommunications company's board.

Vodafone said e& CEO Hatem Dowidar will stay on its board for as long as e& maintains its current 14.6% stake and it would be able to nominate a second non-executive director if its shareholding exceeds 20%.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











