Vodafone in talks to merge UK arm with CK Hutchison’s Three -FT

Vodafone logo is seen during GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) is in talks to merge its UK operations with Three UK, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

