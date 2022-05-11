1 minute read
Vodafone in talks to merge UK arm with CK Hutchison’s Three -FT
May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) is in talks to merge its UK operations with Three UK, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
