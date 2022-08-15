Walmart reaches streaming deal with Paramount+ - source

Walmart's logo is seen outside one of its stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) has agreed to a deal with Paramount Global (PARA.O) to offer Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of the retailer's membership program, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Paramount did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel as well as a free six-month subscription to Spotify's (SPOT.N) premium music service.

Started in 2020, Walmart's subscription service has between 11 million and 32 million members, according to varied estimates provided by firms including Consumer Intelligence Partners and Deutsche Bank.

Walmart does not disclose Walmart+ subscriber numbers.

The service competes with Amazon's Prime, which offers free shipping as well as video and music streaming services and more than 200 million subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Executives from Paramount, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), which operate several major streaming services, have in recent weeks spoken with Walmart about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times had reported last week. read more

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal with Paramount+. https://on.wsj.com/3pl4rHR

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur

