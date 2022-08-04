Warner Bros. Discovery to combine HBO Max, Discovery+

FILE PHOTO - Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed HBO Max logo, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD.O) said on Thursday it would merge the HBO Max streaming service with Discovery+ as a single offering, combining WarnerMedia's dramas, comedies and movies with Discovery's reality shows.

"With respect to streaming, our main priority right now is launching an integrated SVOD service," said Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru

