Warner Bros Discovery expects up to $1.6 bln in third-quarter restructuring charge















Oct 24 (Reuters) - Media company Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) said on Monday it was expecting to record a pre-tax restructuring charge of $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in the third quarter, primarily related to content.

AT&T Inc's (T.N) WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc completed their merger in April to form Warner Bros Discovery.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











