Warner Bros Discovery lays off CNN CFO, suspends marketing spend - Axios

The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

April 19 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) has suspended all external marketing spend for its recently launched streaming service CNN+ and laid off CNN's finance chief Brad Ferrer, news website Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

