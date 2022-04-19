1 minute read
Warner Bros Discovery lays off CNN CFO, suspends marketing spend - Axios
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 19 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) has suspended all external marketing spend for its recently launched streaming service CNN+ and laid off CNN's finance chief Brad Ferrer, news website Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.