Warner Bros Discovery says it is shutting down CNN+ streaming service

The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

April 21 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O)announced Thursday that it would shut down its CNN+ streaming news service less than a month after its launch.

The media company said it envisions news as part of a broader streaming offering that would include sports, entertainment and nonfiction. It said it would pull the plug on the nascent streaming service to invest its resources in CNN's core news-gathering operations.

"Our customers and CNN will be best served with a simpler streaming choice," CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The CNN+ streaming service will cease operations on April 30 and customers will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees.

CNN launched CNN+ late last month in a bid to capitalize on the rising popularity of streaming video and growth of digital subscriptions at major news organizations.

The streaming service offers a combination of live, on-demand and interactive programming, with an emphasis on original content.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.