Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

WarnerMedia CFO among executives leaving in Discovery merger

1 minute read

AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Discovery and Warner Media logos in this illustration taken May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

April 6 (Reuters) - WarnerMedia (T.N) executives who will depart the company in the merger with Discovery (DISCA.O) include Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Biry, chief executive of studios and network group Ann Sarnoff, Chief Technology Officer Richard Tom and Executive Vice President of HBO Max Andy Forssell, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kenneth Li Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.