WarnerMedia says it will pause all new business in Russia

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, arrives for the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S. July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Losness

March 9 (Reuters) - AT&T's (T.N) WarnerMedia unit will pause all new business in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a note to staff on Wednesday.

It will cease television broadcasts in Russia, halt new content licensing deals and pause planned theatrical and game releases.

"We are following this situation closely," Kilar said in the note. "And future business decisions will be made with that context in mind."

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.