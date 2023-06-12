Washington Post CEO Ryan to step down after nine-year stint

Newspaper banner logo is seen during grand opening of Washington Post in Washington
The newspaper's banner logo is seen during the grand opening of the Washington Post newsroom in Washington January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

June 12 (Reuters) - The Washington Post said on Monday that Fred Ryan would step down as its chief executive after a near decade-long stint at the newspaper owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

Ryan will lead the newly formed nonpartisan Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the Post said in a statement.

It has named Patty Stonesifer as its interim CEO, turning to the non-profit veteran who was the founding CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Stonesifer has also served on the boards of Amazon and Rockefeller Foundation.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

