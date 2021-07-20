Media & Telecom
White House in regular contact with FOX over vaccine coverage
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is in regular contact with the conservative news network FOX about its coverage of the COVID vaccine and the administration is interested in getting those who watch the network vaccinated.
The news network features late-night hosts who often cast doubt on the vaccine and the administration's approach.
