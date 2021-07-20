Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

White House in regular contact with FOX over vaccine coverage

1 minute read

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is in regular contact with the conservative news network FOX about its coverage of the COVID vaccine and the administration is interested in getting those who watch the network vaccinated.

The news network features late-night hosts who often cast doubt on the vaccine and the administration's approach.

Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 4:53 PM UTCNetflix growth plan tops Wall St watchlist as lockdown love fades

Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) plans to revive its slowing subscriber growth will be in focus when it reports second-quarter results on Tuesday, as lockdown binge-watching subsides and competition from Disney+ and HBO Max ramps up.

Media & TelecomOut of the 'bubble': foreign journalists grumble at no-reporting tour
Media & TelecomBiden softens tone on Facebook, urges action on vaccine misinformation
Media & TelecomAnalysis: SPAC u-turn mars Ackman's hedge fund pivot
Media & TelecomNorway's Telenor raises annual outlook as Asian markets expand