White House in regular contact with FOX over vaccine coverage

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is in regular contact with the conservative news network FOX about its coverage of the COVID vaccine and the administration is interested in getting those who watch the network vaccinated.

The news network features late-night hosts who often cast doubt on the vaccine and the administration's approach.

Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw

