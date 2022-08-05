WPP raises net sales outlook again on strong client spending

Branding signage for WPP, the largest global advertising and public relations agency at their offices in London, Britain, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - WPP (WPP.L), the world's largest advertising group, upgraded its full-year net sales outlook on Friday as it expects robust spending by clients across many industries in the United States and Europe.

WPP now expects like-for-like net sales to grow 6%-7% in 2022, up from an already upgraded forecast of 5.5-6.5%, it said in a statement.

Net sales in the first half of 2022 jumped 12.5% to 5.5 billion pounds ($6.7 billion), it added.

($1 = 0.8233 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.