WTA says Sunday photos, video of Peng Shuai do not address concerns

Peng Shuai of China serves to Maria Kirilenko of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A Women's Tennis Association spokesperson said photographs and video footage of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday do not address the association's concerns about her.

Peng, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ryan Woo

