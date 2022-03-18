Xi says conflicts like Ukraine crisis in no one's interests - Chinese media

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that conflicts and confrontations such as the events unfolding in Ukraine are in the interests of no-one, according to Chinese state media.

State-to-state relations cannot advance to the stage of confrontation, and conflicts and confrontations are not in the interests of anyone, Xi told Biden on a video call.

"The Ukraine crisis is something that we don't want to see," said Xi.

Xi said China and the United States must guide bilateral relations along the right track, and both sides should also shoulder due international responsibilities and make efforts for world peace.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.