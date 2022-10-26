Zee, Sony unit agree to divest three regional channels















NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Indian unit of Japan's Sony and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE.NS) have agreed to divest three Hindi language channels as part of their deal to create a $10-billion TV behemoth, according to an order by India's competition regulator.

The Competition Commission of India had approved the deal earlier this month with certain conditions.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Toby Chopra











