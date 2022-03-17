Zelenskiy visit to wounded teen offers a moment of TikTok levity

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents flowers to Kateryna Vlasenko, 16-years-old girl who was injured as she fled with her family from the town of Vorzel as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a wounded 16-year-old girl in a Kyiv hospital on Thursday and received some welcome news: He is a star on the TikTok video app.

After handing Katya Vlasenko a bunch of white and pink flowers as she lay in bed, Zelenskiy said: "It is not easy, but we do the right thing."

Vlasenko, who was wounded when her family's car came under fire as they fled Russian forces, replied: "And everybody supports you on TikTok," prompting a smile from the president and members of his entourage.

"So we have occupied TikTok?" he asked. "All talk about you, it is all about you."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.