Zelenskiy visit to wounded teen offers a moment of TikTok levity
KYIV, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a wounded 16-year-old girl in a Kyiv hospital on Thursday and received some welcome news: He is a star on the TikTok video app.
After handing Katya Vlasenko a bunch of white and pink flowers as she lay in bed, Zelenskiy said: "It is not easy, but we do the right thing."
Vlasenko, who was wounded when her family's car came under fire as they fled Russian forces, replied: "And everybody supports you on TikTok," prompting a smile from the president and members of his entourage.
"So we have occupied TikTok?" he asked. "All talk about you, it is all about you."
