Mediobanca investor Banca Mediolanum fully supports CEO Nagel

Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel poses for a photograph in the occasion of a news conference to present Mediobanca's new business plan in Milan, Italy, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Mediobanca's investor Banca Mediolanum (BMED.MI) fully supports the Italian financial services group boss Alberto Nagel, CEO Massimo Doris said on Tuesday.

Nagel, at the helm of Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) since 2008, came under pressure after eyewear magnate Leonardo Del Vecchio emerged as the top investor in the bank and another Italian tycoon, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, bought a 5.5% stake.

Del Vecchio and Caltagirone battled against Mediobanca over the reappointment of Philippe Donnet as CEO of Generali (GASI.MI), in which the Italian financial services group is the top investor, in a war that last month saw them defeated in a shareholder vote.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti

