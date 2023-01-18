Melia CEO sees Q1 global bookings surpassing 2019 levels by 40%















MADRID, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spanish hotel chain Melia expects global bookings to surpass pre-pandemic 2019 levels by 40% in the first quarter of 2023, Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Escarrer told reporters on Wednesday.

The Mallorca-based group is planning to open 25 more hotels this year, Escarrer added, as it forecast a good year for the Spanish and wider European tourism industry.

Reporting by Corina Pons. Writing by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrei Khalip











