Melia Hotels' quarterly profit soars as revenues top pre-pandemic levels

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish chain Melia Hotels International (MEL.MC) on Monday posted a second-quarter consolidated net profit of 46.2 million euros ($50.9 million), up sharply from just 3.7 million euros a year ago, as revenues topped pre-pandemic levels.

Total revenues in the quarter rose 9.3% from 2022 - when the tourism sector was still affected by some COVID-19 restrictions, to 513.7 million euros, which was also 4.7% higher than in 2019.

The company said the quarterly results showed the strength of a sustained demand without signs of a slowdown. Bookings until the end of the year were more than 20% higher than the full-year figures for 2022.

"The global tourism business continues to grow, driven by the increasing priority that post-pandemic consumers place on travel over other spending on goods and services," Chief Executive Gabriel Escarrer said in a statement.

Tourism sector data shows consumers have prioritised holiday spending over the last year, burning off pandemic savings even as rising inflation and interest rates have eaten into household budgets.

Melia ended last year with a profit after two years of pandemic-induced losses.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

Reporting by David Latona and Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.