Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in U.S. offices

A man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria//File Photo

April 1 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta (FB.O) is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation. read more

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

