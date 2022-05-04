1 minute read
MetLife profit more than doubles on growth in fees, premiums
May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc (MET.N) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit that more than doubled, helped by growth in premiums and fees.
Net income was $606 million, or 73 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $290 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
