Mexico's Alfa Q2 net profit more than doubles on Alpek success

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) on Wednesday reported that its second quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek but lowered its full-year operating earnings forecast, citing weakness elsewhere.

In a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange, Alfa reported its quarterly profit surged to 4.86 billion pesos ($241.5 million) helped by Alpek's "strong performance, solid outlook on margins and acquisition of (PET laminate producer) OCTAL," which it finalized at the end of May.

Analysts at Mexican firm Grupo Ve Por Mas said in a note earlier this month that increased oil and gas prices would boost Alpek's gains.

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines also include food distribution and telecommunications, rose 29.5% to 96.87 billion pesos during the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 42% from the previous year to $14.15 billion as the conglomerate raised its outlook for Alpek.

But Alfa slightly lowered its overall outlook due to the underperformance of food distribution subsidiary Sigma in Europe and the exclusion of telecommunications branch Axtel, which is due to be spun off after failing to find a bidder.

Axtel also lowered its EBITDA outlook for the year by 11%, citing lower-than-expected results in the government sector and from wholesale clients, as well as project delays due to a global semiconductor chip shortage.

($1 = 20.1353 pesos at end-June)

