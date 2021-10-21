Mexico's Banorte reports 3nd-quarter net profit of $430 mln

A sign of Banorte bank is seen at the Koi Tower office building in Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico July 1, 2019. Picture taken July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/Files

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) on Thursday reported net profit of 8.874 billion pesos ($429.9 million) in the third quarter, down 0.4% from 8.906 billion pesos in the same year ago period.

Revenues for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, stood at 25.115 billion pesos in the July to September period, versus 25.481 billion pesos posted a year earlier.

($1= 20.642 pesos at end-September)

Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese

