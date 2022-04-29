Mexico's Citibanamex moves closer to inking sale, executive says

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Citibanamex, Citigroup's Mexican consumer banking arm, started sharing information with potential bidders, one of the first steps in a process to find a new owner, Chief Executive Manuel Romo said on Friday.

Romo added during a call to discuss the company's first-quarter results that many bidders have expressed interest since the unit was put up for sale months ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.