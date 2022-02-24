1 minute read
Mexico's Citibanamex says sale could take up to two years
MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The sale of Citigroup's Mexican business Citibanamex could take up to two years, Citibanamex's chief executive Manuel Romo said on Thursday.
Romo added that Mexican and foreign groups have expressed interest in the purchase.
Reporting by Kylie Madry
