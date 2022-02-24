Mexico's Citibanamex says sale could take up to two years

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The sale of Citigroup's Mexican business Citibanamex could take up to two years, Citibanamex's chief executive Manuel Romo said on Thursday.

Romo added that Mexican and foreign groups have expressed interest in the purchase.

Reporting by Kylie Madry

