Mexico's FEMSA Q1 revenues surge, driven by Oxxo store sales

The logo of Coca Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey, Mexico, April 25, 2017. Picture taken April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's FESMA , which controls one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a string of convenience store chains, posted a 22% jump in its first-quarter revenue Friday, driven by strong sales in Oxxo stores and fintech services growth.

Same-store-sales in FEMSA's Oxxo convenience stores across Latin America grew 18.3%.

On the back of the company's one-off sale of their stake in Dutch beer giant Heineken, the firm's net profit surged more than eight times in the period to 50.3 billion pesos ($2.8 billion).

In February, FEMSA announced plans to focus on its core operations, and to divest from its stake in Heineken.

The company's subsidiary, Coca-Cola FEMSA, reported a 35% bump in quarterly net income on Wednesday, following strong growth in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala and Uruguay.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos by end-March)

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford

