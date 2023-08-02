MGM Resorts beats second-quarter profit estimates, but sees higher costs

A general view of the casino inside MGM Cotai in Macau, China February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) beat Wall Street profit estimates for the second quarter on Wednesday, as visitor rebound in China surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

However, costs for casino operations, hotel rooms and food and beverages rose, sending shares down 6.05% in aftermarket trade.

The post-pandemic travel rebound in China and Macau has been a tailwind for casino operators such as MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N).

Inflation-driven operating costs have also risen, especially as casino operators invest in non-gaming segments such as dining and retail to lure visitors.

Adjusted property EBITDAR for MGM China was 21% higher in the quarter, over 2019 levels.

However, the Las Vegas strip saw some weakness, with second-quarter net revenue flat and same-store adjusted property EBITDAR down 8%, compared to last year.

Consolidated net revenue of $3.94 billion in the quarter marked an all-time record, but was only slightly above analysts' estimates of $3.82 billion

Adjusted second-quarter earnings per share of 59 cents came above analysts' estimates of 54 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai

