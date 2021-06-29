Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Michael Kors owner lifts forecast on surging luxury demand after lockdowns

2 minute read

People walk by a Michael Kors store in Lakewood, Colorado June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

June 29 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) raised its fiscal 2022 forecast for profit and revenue on Tuesday, betting on a surge in demand for luxury products as consumers emerging out of lockdowns look to upgrade their wardrobes.

Capri, which also owns luxury brands Versace and Jimmy Choo, is benefiting from a bump in online sales as consumers with record savings are splurging on handbags and shoes.

"As the world reopens, we are pleased to be seeing better than expected performance from all three of our iconic fashion luxury houses," Chief Executive Officer John Idol said.

Bigger rivals LVMH (LVMH.PA), Hermes (HRMS.PA) and Gucci-owner Kering (PRTP.PA) have also benefited, with traditionally reluctant luxury product sellers investing heavily to build their online presence.

Capri expects annual revenue of about $5.15 billion, compared to previous forecast of about $5.10 billion and adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $3.90 per share, from $3.70 to $3.80 earlier.

Analysts are projecting revenue of $5.15 billion for the year started April and earnings of $3.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:31 AM UTCUnited Airlines confirms 270 Boeing and Airbus jet order

United Airlines (UAL.O) confirmed its largest ever order for Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) jets on Tuesday, lining up 270 planes worth more than $30 billion at list prices as the U.S. giant pursues post-pandemic domestic growth.

BusinessUneven global recovery creates 'daunting challenges' for policymakers, BIS says
BusinessU.S. home prices rose in April at fastest pace in 15 years - S&P/Case-Shiller
BusinessBank stocks set Dow for higher open ahead of consumer confidence data
BusinessAmerican duo tell Tokyo court they regret helping Ghosn flee Japan