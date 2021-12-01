Michelin to cut French headcount by net amount of around 300 posts

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on a Formula E racing car at a press conference at the MAXXI National Museum in Rome, Italy May 17, 2016 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) is planning to scrap 614 jobs next year, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the bulk of the cuts will be made at the company's French headquarter in Clermont-Ferrand.

The cuts will be part of a larger plan aimed at increasing efficiency announced in January, the spokeswoman said. She added that at the same time, 322 new roles will be created in France next year.

French news agency AFP first reported about the cuts, citing an internal document sent to labour unions.

Reporting by Blandine Henault; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

