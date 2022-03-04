Michelin Guide suspends restaurant recommendations in Russia

Logos of the new 2017 annual Michelin restaurant guide are seen during the announcement of the newly-promoted chef in Paris, France, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 4 (Reuters) - Michelin (MICP.PA) said on Friday its world famous restaurant Guide would suspend all restaurant recommendations in Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

"Given the severity of the current crisis, the teams of the Michelin Guide have had to take the decision to suspend all restaurant recommendation activities in Russia," Michelin said in a statement.

All development projects Russia were now frozen, the statement said, adding that all social media and online activity in Russia was also suspended.

Michelin in 2021 published its first selection for Moscow, which included nine restaurants that were awarded the famous star by its critics, a prestigious label seen as proof for being among the best restaurants of the world.

"We have made the choice not to promote Moscow as a destination", Michelin said.

"As a result, the Moscow selection will not be updated this year."

It was not immediately clear whether Friday's statement meant Russian restaurants would loose their star.

Reporting by Valentine Baldassari Editing by Mark Heinrich and Richard Lough

