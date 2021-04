Tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) reported on Monday that sales grew in January-March, the first quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

The company said its sales rose 2.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier to 5.45 billion euros ($6.58 billion).

($1 = 0.8280 euros)

