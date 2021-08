The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) has invested $5 million in SoftBank-backed Oyo, the Indian hotel chain said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

