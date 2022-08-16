Miners boost European stocks to fifth day of gains

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 16 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by miners and defensive sectors, although concerns over a potential recession limited further upside in the indexes.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.2% by 0712 GMT, hitting a fresh 10-week high after recouping much of its June losses.

Miners (.SXPP) jumped 1.1% to lead morning gains, boosted by strong results from London-listed global miner BHP Group , which rose 4%. read more

Telecoms (.SXKP) and utilities (.SX6P) - sectors seen as safer bets during economic uncertainty - also rose.

Sonova (SOON.S) plunged 12.5% after the hearing aid maker lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing a slower-than-expected development in some important markets and higher component and freight costs.

Pandora (PNDORA.CO) fell 5% after the Danish jewellery maker reported second-quarter sales in line with expectations and reaffirmed its annual forecast, despite disappointing sales in the United States and China.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

