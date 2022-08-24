Miners drag European bourses lower as energy crisis looms

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 19, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 24 (Reuters) - European shares extended a selloff on Wednesday, as investors fretted over an energy crisis and gloomy growth outlook, while hawkish comments on U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy further dented sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was down 0.2%, as of 0716 GMT, to hover near one-month lows on downbeat performances by miners.

The energy sub-index (.SXEP) firmed 0.2% to extend gains to seventh straight day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Investors were cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium after Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday reiterated the Fed's focus on controlling inflation ahead of all else. read more

Market focus was also on minutes from the European Central Bank due on Thursday that are likely to sound hawkish.

Among stocks, Richemont (CFR.S) rose 1.6% after the company said Farfetch (FTCH.N) would acquire a 47.5% stake in the luxury goods group's loss-making online fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter and that Alabbar would take 3.2%. read more

Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) fell 2% after the Danish biotech firm said it was making "every effort" to meet the high demand for its monkeypox vaccine around the world as it retained its business outlook for the year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.