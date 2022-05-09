Mining, tech sectors keep European stocks under pressure

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

May 9 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower in early deals on Monday, weighed down by miners as investors fretted about a sharp economic slowdown in China due to prolonged COVID-19 curbs, while surging U.S. bond yields kept technology shares under pressure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% by 0711 GMT, hovering near its lowest level since mid-March hit on Friday.

Miners (.SXPP) fell 1.6%, leading sectoral losses in morning trade, as Chinese iron ore futures plunged more than 6% on concerns about demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Tech stocks (.SX8P) fell 1.0% as U.S. bond yields surged to fresh highs on bets for faster interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to combat a surge in inflation.

Chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) slipped 2.2% despite lifting its full-year outlook as it benefits from a global shortage of semiconductors. read more

Dutch postal firm PostNL (PTNL.AS) slumped 12.1% after it cut its full-year forecast and reported a 75% drop in core profit, warning that economic uncertainty, growing inflation and pressure on e-commerce volumes make 2022 "more challenging than previously anticipated."

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.