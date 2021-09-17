Skip to main content

Business

Mitsubishi UFJ considering sale of MUFG Union Bank -Bloomberg

1 minute read

A man walks past a signboard of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ (8306.T) is considering a sale of its U.S. banking subsidiary MUFG Union Bank, Bloomberg reported on Friday, in a marked strategy shift for Japan's biggest bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ, one of the world's largest lenders by assets, is working with an adviser to explore options for the subsidiary, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese lender has had some informal discussions with potential buyers but has not started a formal auction, Bloomberg said.

A Mitsubishi UFJ spokesperson said the bank had no comment on the matter.

Reporting by David Dolan and Tim Kelly Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:19 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk industry trade war

Regulators in Asian hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong have threatened to retaliate against European Union plans to force airlines to start using take-off and landing slots frozen during the coronavirus pandemic, a move that could oblige Europe's carriers to fly empty seats for thousands of miles at a loss.

Business
China applies to join Pacific trade pact to boost economic clout
Business
China Evergrande is not 'too big to fail', says Global Times editor
Business
Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance
Business
Delta darkens U.S. Q3 growth views, Fed taper announcement expected in Nov: Reuters poll