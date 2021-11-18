Mizuho CEO to step down to take responsibility for system failures - Nikkei

Mizuho Financial Group's Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai attends an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. Picture taken August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai intends to step down to take responsibility for a series of system failures this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The banking group's nomination committee will start discussions to select a new management team, the Nikkei said.

When asked for comment, a Mizuho spokesperson said nothing has been decided.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki

