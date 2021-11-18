Business
Mizuho CEO to step down to take responsibility for system failures - Nikkei
1 minute read
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai intends to step down to take responsibility for a series of system failures this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The banking group's nomination committee will start discussions to select a new management team, the Nikkei said.
When asked for comment, a Mizuho spokesperson said nothing has been decided.
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.