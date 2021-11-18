Skip to main content
Reuters home
Business

Mizuho CEO to step down to take responsibility for system failures - Nikkei

1 minute read

Mizuho Financial Group's Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai attends an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. Picture taken August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai intends to step down to take responsibility for a series of system failures this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The banking group's nomination committee will start discussions to select a new management team, the Nikkei said.

When asked for comment, a Mizuho spokesperson said nothing has been decided.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters