Business

Moderna to join S&P 500, shares jump after hours

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 15 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) will join the S&P 500 index (.SPX) as of the start of trading on July 21, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN.O), S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement on Thursday.

Moderna shares rose 6% in extended trade after the announcement. The COVID-19 vaccine maker's stock has surged over 150% this year, elevating its market capitalization to about $100 billion.

Britain's AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said last December it would acquire U.S. biotech Alexion in a $39 billion deal. read more

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

