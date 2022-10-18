Moelis hires former Morgan Stanley bankers for healthcare dealmaking















NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co. has hired two former Morgan Stanley bankers, Arek Kurkciyan and Dennis Crandall, as managing directors to help drive dealmaking in the life sciences and outsourced pharmaceutical services sectors for the investment bank.

Kurkciyan and Crandall will start their new roles in late November and be based in New York, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Both Kurkciyan and Crandall were managing directors in the healthcare investment banking unit at Morgan Stanley.

"Arek and Dennis bring strong relationships with both large-cap corporates and private equity investors that are core to our Firm's strategy," said Jeff Raich, co-President at Moelis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In their previous roles at Morgan Stanley, both bankers worked on significant deals involving large healthcare corporations and financial sponsors.

They both jointly worked on deals including the sale of biotech company Aldevron to medical equipment maker Danaher Corp for $9.6 billion and scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher's acquisition of Brammer Bio for roughly $1.7 billion.

In recent months, Moelis has been attempting to shore up its healthcare M&A unit. It recently hired another senior banker Igor Sokolovsky to help with dealmaking across sectors, with a special focus on healthcare.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Carnevali in New York, Editing by Alexandra Hudson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.