Moneysupermarket expects profit around upper end of market view

Oct 18 (Reuters) - British insurance-price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com (MONY.L) said on Tuesday it expects annual core profit to be at the upper end of market views, and reported third-quarter revenue ahead of expectations.
The company posted a total revenue of 101.9 million pounds ($115.63 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 76.4 million pounds as reported a year ago.
($1 = 0.8813 pounds)
Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
