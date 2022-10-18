Moneysupermarket expects profit around upper end of market view















Oct 18 (Reuters) - British insurance-price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com (MONY.L) said on Tuesday it expects annual core profit to be at the upper end of market views, and reported third-quarter revenue ahead of expectations.

The company posted a total revenue of 101.9 million pounds ($115.63 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 76.4 million pounds as reported a year ago.

($1 = 0.8813 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











