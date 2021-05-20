Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessMorgan Stanley CEO shakes up leadership with eyes on successor - Bloomberg News

Reuters
2 minute read

A file photo showing the logo of Morgan Stanley is seen in New York January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has unveiled a slew of leadership changes at the bank with eyes on a successor for the top job, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Ted Pick, the head of the bank's institutional securities group, and its wealth management boss Andy Saperstein were tapped as co-presidents, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3weXdGG)

Investment management chief Dan Simkowitz will be the co-head of strategy alongside Pick, while finance boss Jon Pruzan will become the chief operating officer, the report added.

"I am highly confident one of them will be the CEO in the future," Gorman said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He has informed the board of his plans to stay on for at least three more years, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes days after JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) named Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, widely seen as the two top contenders for the CEO role, as co-heads of its consumer and community bank.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 7:07 AM UTCSlide in cryptocurrencies, other high-fliers, comes amid looming U.S. inflation worries

A selloff in cryptocurrencies, high-growth stocks and other high-flying assets may be signalling a more cautious outlook among market participants after a stretch of rampant exuberance, investors and analysts said.

BusinessApollo co-founder Josh Harris to step down from his day-to-day role
Business'I'm not very social': ByteDance founder to hand CEO reins to college roommate
BusinessFutures fall as Fed hints at 'taper talk'; jobless claims data eyed
BusinessBitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover