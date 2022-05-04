1 minute read
Morgan Stanley discloses regulators' request for business communications records -filing
NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that it is responding to "requests for information from regulators concerning its compliance with record-keeping requirements."
The request is related to business communications on messaging platforms that were not approved by the firm, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.