Morgan Stanley will cover U.S. employees' travel for abortion services -source

The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) joined other large U.S. banks expanding its healthcare coverage to include travel costs for employees seeking abortion services if they are not locally available, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It is the latest financial company to expand healthcare policies to cover these costs following the Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that had legalized abortion in the United States. read more

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

