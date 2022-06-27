1 minute read
Morgan Stanley will cover U.S. employees' travel for abortion services -source
NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) joined other large U.S. banks expanding its healthcare coverage to include travel costs for employees seeking abortion services if they are not locally available, according to a source familiar with the matter.
It is the latest financial company to expand healthcare policies to cover these costs following the Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that had legalized abortion in the United States. read more
Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.